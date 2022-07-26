SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 – The National Weather Service has indicated a heat advisory for Seattle with weather forecasted in the 90s this week. As temperatures continue to rise, here are a list of cooling centers available throughout King, Pierce and Snohomish counties to stay safe from the heat.

KING COUNTY

PIERCE COUNTY

Pierce Transit is partnering with Pierce COunty Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus rides, and SHUTTLE paratransit rides to those who are paratransit eligible, to cooling ceners around Pierce Transit’s service area from Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29. The free round-trip rides will be available throughout the day for passengers who tell the bus or SHUTTLE driver they are traveling to or from a cooling center. For paratransit rides, those who are already prequalified for paratransit services should call 253.581.8000 in advance to arrange their ride.

Bonney Lake – Bonney Lake Senior Center – 19304 Bonney Lake Blvd. Open Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fife – Fife Community Center, open Monday – Friday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gig Harbor – Chapel Hill Church, 7700 Skansie Avenue NW

Tacoma – Opens Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Lighthouse Activity Center, 5016 A Street. The center has room for 50 people at a time and is first-come, first-served. The center will be open daily until temperatures reach under 90 degrees. Guests are encouraged to wear masks.

A complete list of cooling sites in Pierce County can be found at this link.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

There are 27 cooling centers throughout the county in Arlington, Bothell, Brier, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Marysville, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan.

Find addresses and more information at this link.

The Office of the Mayor Bruce Harrell has issued a blog with the most recent information on cooling centers for the week of July 25: Alert Seattle blog.