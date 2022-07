TROUBLE’S BREWING – Tensions run high when Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) plans hit a bump in the road. Josh’s (Theodore Bhat) vendetta against Murphy grows with the help of a new friend. Natalie Leite directed the episode written by Jason Pierre (#407). Original airdate 08/01/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of IN THE DARK will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.