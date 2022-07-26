MYSTERIES AND SECRETS – With missing friends and mysteries abound, Liz (Jeanine Mason) returns to fringe science, but in working alongside her new mentor, she’s confronted with an unsettling revelation and a difficult choice, meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) uncovers the truth behind the “messages” she’s been receiving. Elsewhere, the bond between brothers is tested when Max (Nathan Dean) keeps an explosive secret from Michael (Michael Vlamis), putting them at odds during a critical moment. Lastly, Isobel (Lily Cowles) tries to pull answers out of Tezca (guest star Brigitte Kali Canales), only to discover that the villain in her story is not as clear-cut as she may seem. The series also stars Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Ariana Quiñónez & Danny Tolli (408). Original Airdate 8/1/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.