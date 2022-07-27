CHANGES – Only hours are left before Tom (Tian Richards) must launch the rescue drone to save his father from outer space. But his plans are jeopardized by an anti-technology attack at Swift Enterprises’ Black engineering conference – and by the fallout from the discovery of his father’s shocking betrayal during Tom’s childhood. Tom will be forced to confront his deepest emotional wounds, and his journey will bring about a stunning revelation that will change his life forever. Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, Albert Mwangi and April Parker Jones also star. Rose Troche directed the episode written by Cameron Johnson & Michael Poisson (#110) Original airdate 8/2/2022 @ 9pm.