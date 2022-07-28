CULT OF PERSONALITY – When a not-so-young “girl” goes missing, Officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) search for her on the mysterious Sales Island run by a strange, goat-worshipping cult. Also starring Maaka Pohatu. Jackie van Beek directed the episode written by Rosie Howells (#402). Original airdate 8/3/22 @ 9pm. Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.