Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Justin Johnson Cortez is Set To Star in The Highly Anticipated Series Walker: Independence – DKODING
READ MORE: Musicians cancel performances at upcoming NRA convention
Kung Fu: Please Acquaint Yourself With the Best New Actors of 2022 – Cosmopolitan
Rhoyle Ivy King is Portraying The Character He Needed Growing Up – HuffPostREAD MORE: Susan Sarandon Facing Backlash Anti-Cop Twitter Post
Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Talks Possible Reunion on Winchesters Spinoff – DigitalSpy
Grant Gustin’s Flash is DC’s Most Important Live-Action Hero Right Now – CBR
MORE NEWS: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
The Seven Strangest Riverdale Episodes So Far – TV Insider