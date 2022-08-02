BAD DREAMS – After being exposed to her own “alien-power mist,” Liz (Jeanine Mason) finds herself trapped in a fever dream and a battle to save not just her own life but Max’s (Nathan Dean) life as well. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) stumbles on a secret Rosa (Amber Midthunder) is keeping involving a surprising former adversary. The series also stars Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Heather Hemmens. Michael Trevino directed the episode written by Leah Longoria & Onalee Hunter Hughes (409). Original Airdate 8/8/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.