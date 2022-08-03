FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 24: Kenny Chesney performs in concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Aug. 24, 2018. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Kenny Chesney is speaking out after a woman died at his concert over the weekend.

Chesney was performing Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, where a woman fell to her death from an escalator railing, according to the Denver Police Department.

The country superstar released the following statement, obtained by The Denver Post:

“I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking,” he said in a statement.

“Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”

The incident at the stadium occurred shortly before 11 p.m., at the end of Chesney’s concert, the Denver Post reported.

The unidentified woman “was sitting on an escalator railing, fell to the concourse below, and died as a result of the injuries. This is being investigated as an accidental death,” Denver police said.

Chesney is currently on his “Here and Now” tour, which wraps up at the end of this month. His next show is Saturday night in Minneapolis.

CNN has reached out to Chesney’s representatives.

