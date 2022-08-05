LIFE HAPPENS – Olympia (‘Oly’) Chalmers-Davis (Nathalie Morris), an ambitious and organized high school student, is blindsided when the long-delayed consequences of one impulsive decision suddenly blow up on her at school. In just one morning, everything about her life changes. For her mother Angie (Claudia Karvan), freedom was in sight. But she and Oly’s father Dom (Angus Sampson) need to put aside their differences to deal with the irreversible consequences of their daughter’s day. Oly’s boyfriend Lachie (Peter Thurnwald) makes a noble sacrifice; but for their classmate Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.), nothing will ever be the same. The episode was written by Geoff Bennett and directed by Kelsey Munro (#101). Original airdate 8/11/2022 @ 8pm.