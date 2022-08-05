THE SAME PAGE – Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.) comes to terms with the big surprise but doesn’t know what to do about it and seeks his grandmother Bernardita’s (Claudia Di Giusti) counsel. Fresh from the hospital, Oly (Nathalie Morris) tries to retreat to her old life only to realize that things can never be like they were. Even though Angie (Claudia Karvan) and Dom’s (Angus Sampson) own relationship has been thrown into the spotlight, they realize Oly is hiding something. Matias (Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez) struggles to connect with Santi, and Rosa (Paula Garcia) tries to convince Matias to change their current living arrangements. The episode was written by Geoff Bennett and directed by Kelsey Munro (#102). Original airdate 8/11/2022 @ 8:30pm.