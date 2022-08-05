SEASON PREMIERE – Ten home bakers enter the kitchen and put their spin on a chocolate carousel filled with decadent mini desserts. In the Elimination Challenge, the bakers give a sweet introduction to who they are with a dessert inspired by an item from the Cabinet of Curiosities (#301). Original airdate 8/11/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.