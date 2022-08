DOUBLE AGENT – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Darnell (Keston John) come face to face with the source of their problems and Max (Casey Deidrick) and Gene (Matt Murray) get pulled into the mess. As his condition worsens, Josh’s (Theodore Bhat) bad blood with Murphy gets the best of him. Joey Klein directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow (#409). Original airdate 08/15/2022 @ 9pm.