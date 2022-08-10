SEASON PREMIERE

2016. As CEO of NYL, Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi) has brought Chinese investors onto the board, and with his new Head of Trading, Wu Zhi (Li Jun Li), need to win big on the Brexit referendum. But Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey) founds a SPAC aimed to acquire tech companies that the Chinese are targeting, and, after hiring a brilliant, odd young woman, Nadya (Clara Rosager), he warns Massimo about the Chinese: a new geo-political data war between China and the West has begun. Will Massimo believe him? Nick Hurran directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz & James Dormer (#201). Original airdate 8/16/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.