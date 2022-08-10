SERIES PREMIERE — In Milan 1506, Leonardo da Vinci (Aidan Turner “Poldark,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is arrested for poisoning Caterina da Cremona (Matilda De Angelis “Rose Island,” “Atlas”). After protesting his innocence to Stefano Giraldi (Freddie Highmore “The Good Doctor,” “Bates Motel”), a talented young officer of the Podesta, Leonardo remembers back to his days as an apprentice in Andrea del Verrocchio’s (Giancarlo Giannini) studio, where he first meets the model Caterina. As their relationship becomes one of some complication, Leonardo struggles to pour truth into his art and faces major hurdles in achieving success with his work, until Verrocchio asks him to help him with the commission of the Baptism of Christ. Present: confused by his words, Stefano vows to obtain justice for Leonardo’s crime. Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, James D’Arcy, Robin Renucci, Hugo Becker, Miriam Dalmazio and Max Bennet also star. Daniel Percival directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz, Steve Thompson and Gabbie Asher (#101). Original airdate 8/16/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of LEONARDO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.