WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER? – Oly (Nathalie Morris) is determined to get back to school and live out her life, but her day is de-railed by a bold declaration from Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.). The two families meet, and despite the chaos, their varying feelings about this turn of events become clearer. Matias (Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez) tries to connect with Angie (Claudia Karvan), but her evasion confuses him. Dom (Angus Sampson) witnesses their interaction, curious about the depth of their relationship. Oly is overwhelmed by her rapidly changing world and leaves her feeling isolated and alone. The episode was written by Geoff Bennett and directed by Jessica Tuckwell (#103). Original airdate 8/18/2022 @ 8pm.