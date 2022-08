CHOUX ON THIS – The remaining nine home bakers will play with pastry, as they master the art of choux. In the Elimination Challenge, the bakers must keep their cool and serve an epic ice cream sandwich (302). Original airdate 8/18/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.