BURN BABY BURN – It’s vote-off day at Camp Pleasant! The remaining campmates have their first opportunity to expose the killer (or killers?!) in their ranks. Then more unhinged camp activities await: each camper has the opportunity to win some cash in a game of brutal honesty. And in the midst of a shocking new arrival, the campers attempt to win vital clues to the Killer’s identity by entering Camp Handyman Bruce’s terrifying House of Horrors. Hosted by Bobby Mair. Directed by Mike Parker (#203). Original airdate 8/19/2022. Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.