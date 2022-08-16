A WARNING – Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) and his team vow to discover the truth about Brexit’s tragic aftermath. While trying to convince Massimo that the Chinese are behind it, Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) tries to stop NYL and its Chief Strategy Officer, Cheng Liwei (Joel de la Fuente), from acquiring a social media app, another pawn in the data war. Massimo also starts uncovering evidence about a secret Chinese surveillance program through data trafficking. Meanwhile, Dominic visits an unlikely ally. Nick Hurran directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz (#202). Original airdate 8/23/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.