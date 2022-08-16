TRUTH – With Leonardo’s (Aidan Turner) successes recognized and his reputation growing, a risky decision sets to destroy everything he has worked for. After gaining an unexpected ally, Leonardo receives support through new commissions (the Portrait of Ginevra de’ Benci and The Adoration of the Magi) but pays the price for his actions. Determined to find the truth in his work, Leonardo looks to his past and finds new inspiration, but the results are received with less enthusiasm. When an unanticipated situation derails his confidence further, Leonardo sets his sights on a new offer of work in Milan. Freddie Highmore, Matilda De Angelis, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, James D’Arcy, Robin Renucci, Hugo Becker, Miriam Dalmazio and Max Bennet also star. Daniel Percival directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz, Steve Thompson and Gabbie Asher (#102). Original airdate 8/23/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of LEONARDO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.