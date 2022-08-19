BABIES, ALL OF THEM – Dom’s (Angus Sampson) current state of mind results in a collision course with everyone. Lachie (Peter Thurnwald) moves on with his life in spectacular fashion, and Oly (Nathalie Morris) faces humiliation at school as she navigates new motherhood. While their fathers are acting like children, Oly and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.) might have to be the grownups, even though they’ve hardly spoken since the baby was conceived. The episode was written by Geoff Bennett and directed by Timothy Lee (#104). Original airdate 8/25/2022 @ 8pm.