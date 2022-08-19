VEGGIE DELIGHTS – Eight bakers vie for Golden Whisk immunity and seek to make the judges’ sweet dreams come true as they delve into the delightful world of candy. In the Elimination Challenge, the home bakers must prove that chocolate and vegetables can go together like two peas in a pod (#303). Original airdate 8/25/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.