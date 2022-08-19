WAKE THE DEAD – Sarge (Maaka Pohatu) becomes possessed by an old spirit after a Pakeha burial ground is disturbed by workmen, resulting in menacing aggressions towards Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue), O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and the rest of his squad. Jackie van Beek directed the episode written by Tom Sainsbury (#404). Original airdate 8/24/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.