SAVE THE LAST DANCE – The previous week’s dramatic vote-and-kill-off sends shockwaves through the camp, and tensions reach a boiling point as campers take to the lake and attempt to “get their ducks in a row” for cash. As a surprising new romance blossoms, the brutal immunity challenge has the bunkmates throwing spears at each other to guarantee their own survival. When all gather by the campfire for another of Camp Counselor Bobby’s (host Bobby Mair) terrifying tales, one unlucky camper will face their last dance. Directed by Mike Parker (#204). Original airdate 8/26/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.