THREE HOUR SPECIAL

MUSIC’S BIGGEST NIGHT! – The 2022 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS return to celebrate the biggest names in music with show-stopping surprises, epic performances and a fan-filled audience come to you LIVE from New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center. This year’s awards will feature artists whose cultural impact and work over the past year have transformed the music industry and created global conversations. Awards to be presented include “Song of the Year, Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Collaboration” and two all-new categories “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance.” Executive producers for the 2022 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic. Original airdate 8/28/2022 @ 8pm.