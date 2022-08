ONE LAST TIME – Max and Murphy make plans for the future, and everything seems to be going according to plan at the fundraiser with Murphy and Darnell posing as the un-happy couple. Meanwhile, Josh concocts his own plan and inserts himself in the middle of everything. Malakai directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow & Jeannine Renshaw (#411). Original airdate 08/29/2022 @ 9pm.