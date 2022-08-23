(CNN) — Scott Disick was in a single vehicle collision in Calabasas, California on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies said alcohol was not a factor in the crash and Disick was the only occupant in the car.
“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor. Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment,” the Sherrif’s Department said in a statement to CNN.
"It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor. Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment," the Sherrif's Department said in a statement to CNN.
CNN has reached out to Disick’s representative for comment.
The reality TV star and businessman shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian.
