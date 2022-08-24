SUSPICIONS GROW – Finally convinced by Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), Massimo’s (Alessandro Borghi) suspicions over Wu Zhi (Li Jun Li) and Liwei (Joel de la Fuente) are growing and as a result, he helps Dominic sabotage a deal of huge strategic importance to NYL’s Chinese investors. Oliver (Malachi Kirby) discovers that someone has sabotaged his chance of a future outside NYL and his friendship with Massimo suffers the consequences. Eventually, a secret emerges that puts Massimo’s position in NYL at risk. Will he still have a future there? Nick Hurran directed the episode written by James Dormer (#203). Original airdate 8/30/2022 @9pm. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.