LEONARDO FINDS HIMSELF QUESTIONING THE MORAL COMPASS OF THOSE AROUND HIM — Seeking a new career, Leonardo (Aidan Turner) ventures to the city of Milan with a determination to claim an offer of patronage from the Duke Regent, Ludovico Sforza. When the reality of the situation turns out to be less appealing and he is assigned to produce a big theatrical entertainment instead of a painting, a newfound relationship helps liberate Leonardo’s imagination, allowing him to see his opportunity in a new light. With his presence in the city causing conflict for another, a moment of graveness puts Leonardo’s skill to the ultimate test, leaving him questioning the moral compass of those around him. Freddie Highmore, Matilda De Angelis, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, James D’Arcy, Robin Renucci, Hugo Becker, Miriam Dalmazio and Max Bennet also star. Daniel Percival directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz, Steve Thompson and Gabbie Asher (#103). Original airdate 8/30/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of LEONARDO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.