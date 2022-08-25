THE REAL UNDERGROUND – Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) head out on patrol to find what’s behind a series of mysterious curses. Meanwhile, Officer Parker (guest star Tom Sainsbury) gets a new partner. Also starring Maaka Pohatu. Tim van Dammen directed the episode written by Nick Ward (#405). Original airdate 8/31/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.