MANGIARE – Sweet safety is on the line for the seven remaining home bakers. Things get saucy in the Technique Test, as the bakers use their noodles to create a delicious, chocolate pasta. In the Elimination Challenge, the bakers take a sweet trip down memory lane and reimagine a dessert from their childhood (#304). Original airdate 9/1/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.