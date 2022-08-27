MOST AND LEAST – A new camper disrupts the group dynamic at Camp Pleasant, and just as meaningful relationships begin to form, a sudden event sends the campers reeling. Camp Counselor Bobby arrives to remind everyone that one of them is responsible for all of the devastating deeds and presents their new challenge where the campers must rate themselves from most honest to least…just as everyone forms stronger opinions about who the killer is. Directed by Mike Parker (#205). Original airdate 9/2/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.