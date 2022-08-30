SERIES FINALE

Liz (Jeanine Mason) doubting her abilities, calls for reinforcements, meanwhile Isobel (Lily Cowles) shows Max (Nathan Dean) a memory, one that will put him on a new trajectory and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a promise to Alex (Tyler Blackburn). The series also stars Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Joel Anderson Thompson & Christopher Hollier (#413). Original Airdate 9/5/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.