Arlington, WA – Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort ranked in the top 25 of 2022 Washington’s Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal in the extra-large company category. The ranking is determined by a vote of the staff at Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort.

At Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort, 650-plus Team Members embody the WEACT (Welcoming, Engaged, Accountable, Customer Experience, Team) core values. Resulting in exceptional service for both guests and Team Members of Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort.

“Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort makes staff feel valued and recognized for their hard work by all Team Members and management. It’s a welcoming and fun atmosphere to be a part of,” says one Team Member. It’s not uncommon to hear this kind of feedback about the casino.

Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort supports Team Members and offers several great benefits, such as:

• Medical & Dental

• Basic Life & AD&D

• 401(k) Contributions

• Paid Time Off

• Holiday & Birthday Pay

• Food & Beverage Discounts

• Fuel Discounts

• Free Uniforms

• Education Assistance

• Direct Deposit

• Free Check Cashing

• Fun Team Member Events

Angel Of The Winds Casino’s growth and success is made possible by the work of our amazing and dedicated Team Members. If you or someone you know is interested in an exciting career, please visit AngelOfTheWinds.com/Job-Opportunities.

About Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort: Located in Arlington, WA, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort is Washington’s leading gaming and entertainment destination. Proudly owned by the Stillaguamish Tribe Of Indians, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort offers the latest in slots and table games, luxurious lodging, diverse dining options, professional bowling lanes, and even more ways to play!

Travis O’Neil

Chief Executive Officer

For inquiries, contact:

Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort Marketing

360.474.9740

advertising@angelofthewinds.com