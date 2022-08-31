LINES IN THE SAND – The battle lines are drawn between NYL and Dominic’s (Patrick Dempsey) new company – with former colleagues and friends pitted against one another. At stake is ownership of a major social media company – but also a huge nuclear energy deal involving the Chinese. Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) continues to seek the truth about Brexit – but by uncovering a suspicious death related to the polling company, he attracts the attention of the men responsible for the murder. Nick Hurran directed the episode written by Naomi Gibney (#204). Original airdate 9/6/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.