EXPECTATIONS — When Ludovico asks Leonardo (Aidan Turner) to create a sculpture in honour of his father, mounted on horseback, Leonardo’s ambitions reach new heights as he endeavours to exceed the expectations placed upon him. Through preparing the work, Leonardo recognises himself in another troubled soul, the young duke of Milan, Gian Galeazzo Sforza, and puts trust in an unexpected source, a young, but resourceful thief called Salaì. With his attentions distracted from Caterina (Matilda De Angelis) when she would need him most, a worrying predicament leaves Leonardo determined to do the right thing. Desperate to protect those closest to him, Leonardo finds himself in a race against time with a costly decision to make. Freddie Highmore, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, James D’Arcy, Robin Renucci, Hugo Becker, Miriam Dalmazio and Max Bennet also star. Daniel Percival directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz, Steve Thompson and Gabbie Asher (#104). Original airdate 9/6/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of LEONARDO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.