HISTORY REPEATS? – The beginnings of Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.) and Oly’s (Nathalie Morris) relationship are revealed while they try to navigate this instant family dynamic and overcome their misunderstandings as they get to know each other better. Santi reacts when Oly unintentionally rejects his feelings, despite them growing closer. Angie (Claudia Karvan) tries to deal with her changing relationship with Matias (Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez), and suspicions from Oly. Dom (Angus Sampson) comes to terms with the reality of their homelife. The episode was written by Gracie Otto and directed by Jessica Tuckwell (#106). Original airdate 9/8/2022 @ 8pm.