Billy Gardell at Emerald Queen Casino Tickets Enter-to-Win Contest Promotion!

Emerald Queen Casino and The CW11 are teaming up to give away tickets to see Billy Gardell live at the Emerald Queen Casino! Three (3) winners will win a 2-pack of tickets to the show on Friday, October 5th, 2018!!

To enter for your chance to win, Enter your information BELOW

Entries will be accepted from Monday, September 3rd through Friday, September 7th, 2018. Contestants must be 21 years of age or older to be eligible for the prize.

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

For additional Emerald Queen Casino info visit: www.emeraldqueen.com